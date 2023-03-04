Skimming device found on Oregon City ATM, suspect wanted

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly placed a skimming device on an Oregon City ATM.

According to police, an employee of the Oregonian’s Credit Union at 19360 Molalla Avenue discovered the device Friday. After arriving at the bank, police seized the skimming device and a camera installed in the ATM.

The investigation found the device was placed on the ATM Feb. 25. Detectives say while they can’t be certain, because of specifics about the device, they are optimistic the suspect was unable to steal anyone’s credit card information.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male adult, wearing a blue stocking cap and tan-colored jacket. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Oregon City Police Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 23-004587.

Police say if you believe your credit card information was compromised due to this incident, call the Clackamas County Dispatch Non-Emergency number at 503-655-8211 to make a police report.

