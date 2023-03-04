Suspect arrested in death of well-known Longview restaurant owner

LONGVIEW Ore (KPTV) – Cowlitz Fire and Rescue responded to a call about a Longview man who the caller believed had fallen on the street Feb. 19.

The man, identified as Grant Hadler, who is well-known by many in the community, died one week later.

Following an autopsy, police began investigating the incident as a homicide by way of assault.

Friday, 42-year-old Ruperto Aguayo of Kelso was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Hadler’s family and friends say while they’re pleased justice seems to be underway, there is a void still left behind.

“Whether you met him a long time ago or just in the last couple of years,” Nic Hadler, Grant Hadler’s 23-year-old son, explained, “everyone he knew kind of had the same opinion about him.”

Nic went on to describe his father as a “workaholic,” and a funny one at that. He said his dad had been working in restaurants in the Longview community for years, and even appeared on Gordon Ramsey’s ‘Hotel Hell’ a decade ago.

“He was really proud of that,” Nic laughed. “He just had a great, unique sense of humor. He really cared about everyone.”

“Grant was a beautiful husband and father,” one woman who described herself as Hadler’s friend, said. “He was loved by so many. We are a community in shock. His memory will definitely live on forever.”

That memory may live on in the spirit of the family restaurant, Grant’s, who Nic said might as well have been his parents’ third child.

“They put everything they had into this place,” he asserted. “Did it for us. For the family.”

The restaurant opened in 2019, and Nic said many from the community have stopped by to offer their condolences. Some even bringing flowers for Nic’s mom, who he says is “doing okay,” and spending time with family.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old says he has put his life on pause while he takes his father’s dream under his wing.

“He got a restaurant named after him. That was one of his dreams and he got it. Now, I’m just doing whatever my mom needs me to do to keep this place going.”

Nic said his father was his role model and would be happy if he could be just like him someday, “without a doubt.”

Nic says he can’t believe the amount of support that has poured out from the community in his family’s darkest hour, and he’d like to express how thankful he is for that.

