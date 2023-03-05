Mainly dry Sunday, staying cool with a few showers next week

7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:03 PM PST
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a fairly wet day today, especially in the morning. Portland recorded just under .20″ of rain. Those showers have been tapering off this evening, and we should remain fairly dry and cool heading into Sunday. Expect partly sunny skies to wrap up your weekend, although it does look a bit cloudier further south in the valley around Eugene. We should remain mostly dry with an afternoon shower or two working its way from south to north. If we see any precipitation in Portland, it’ll most likely be in the evening and very brief. High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Models are indicating it may be cold enough Monday morning for a brief snow shower as a line of precipitation passes over us between 6 and 8 a.m. Chances are it’ll end up like more of what we’ve seen the last couple days, which is some snowflakes mixing in without any sticking at the lowest elevations, and a quick slushy dusting at best at elevations around 1,000 feet. If the showers are as light as some models are indicating, then we may not see anything at all. We’ll continue to see very light snow accumulations in the Cascades and Coast Range over the next week.

The rest of the week we’ll see a combination of clouds, sunshine, and a few showers here and there- particularly in the afternoon hours. Nothing looks like a soaking wet day by any means, although pop-up thunderstorms are possible in these setups. High temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 40s through Friday.

It was initially looking like we’d climb out of this cool pattern around the end of next week, but now models are making it seem like we may be stuck in the cooler air for a bit longer. 50-degree temperatures might be on the way along with a wetter system Saturday.

