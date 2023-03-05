Mild with light showers

Some A.M. showers will be mixed with snow flurries
Mild week to start
Mild week to start(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Happy Sunday,

It was a bit colder this morning with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid-30s and dry since midnight.

Today looks to be mostly dry with a chance for a few showers coming in from the southwest early this evening. Our temperatures for the next week are going to stay in the mid to upper 40s (thanks cooler air from the north) and if you were wondering we should be closer to the mid-50s. The last time we made it into the 50s was on February 21. We could finally hit the low 50s again next weekend.

Right now it looks like we have a chance for light showers every day this week, with the mornings possibly having a mix in with it, overnight temperatures stay at or below freezing until midweek. Once we pass midweek any chance for precipitation turns to strictly rain and Friday looks to be wet.

FIRST ALERT: At this point nothing on our extended forecast looks juicy enough to call a first alert day.

