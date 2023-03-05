Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card in 2 Ore. counties

The stolen credit card suspect troopers are looking for.
The stolen credit card suspect troopers are looking for.(OSP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:44 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is looking for a suspect who used a stolen credit card in Douglas and Lane counties last month.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in NE Portland

The stolen credit card suspect troopers are looking for.
The stolen credit card suspect troopers are looking for.(OSP)

OSP said on Feb. 10, a mother traveling with her three children on I-5 reported to a trooper that her credit card was missing. An investigation found that the stolen card was used at two stores in Rice Hill and two others in Cottage Grove. Another attempt was made to use the card at a store in Springfield, but it was declined.

OSP was able to find surveillance images showing the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2000 GMC pickup with aftermarket wheels. If anyone has information about the suspect, you’re asked to call OSP at 1 (800) 442-2068 or *OSP from a cell phone and reference case number SP23-046505.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2000 GMC pickup truck with aftermarket wheels.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2000 GMC pickup truck with aftermarket wheels.(OSP)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
Suspect arrested in death of well-known Longview restaurant owner.
Suspect arrested in death of well-known Longview restaurant owner
Kaylee (Kade) McPhillips
Police ask for help finding 12-year-old in Vancouver
Fire in Vancouver homeless camp shines light on neighborhood frustrations
Fire tears through Vancouver homeless camp; neighbors frustrated, they say
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter

Latest News

KPTV File Image
1 injured in shooting near downtown Portland
SUV recovered from Big Creek Reservoir
Impaired woman swims to shore after driving SUV into Newport reservoir, police say
Stolen truck crashed at SE 72nd and SE Woodstock
Suspect wanted after armed carjacking, crash in SE Portland
Marijuana plants seized by Linn County deputies
Over 500 marijuana plants seized from illegal grow operation in Linn County