Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card in 2 Ore. counties

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is looking for a suspect who used a stolen credit card in Douglas and Lane counties last month.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in NE Portland

The stolen credit card suspect troopers are looking for. (OSP)

OSP said on Feb. 10, a mother traveling with her three children on I-5 reported to a trooper that her credit card was missing. An investigation found that the stolen card was used at two stores in Rice Hill and two others in Cottage Grove. Another attempt was made to use the card at a store in Springfield, but it was declined.

OSP was able to find surveillance images showing the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2000 GMC pickup with aftermarket wheels. If anyone has information about the suspect, you’re asked to call OSP at 1 (800) 442-2068 or *OSP from a cell phone and reference case number SP23-046505.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2000 GMC pickup truck with aftermarket wheels. (OSP)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.