Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday evening in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed.

SEE ALSO: Good Samaritan helps save family dog’s life in Scappoose house fire

The driver who hit the person stayed at the scene.

Police have not said what caused the crash. The major crash team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the traffic investigations unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-57794.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.