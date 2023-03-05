Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in NE Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:47 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday evening in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed.

The driver who hit the person stayed at the scene.

Police have not said what caused the crash. The major crash team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the traffic investigations unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-57794.

