Portland drivers victims of deception by suspects, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is warning the community about crimes or attempted crimes designed to trick drivers that all happened in just over a half-hour on Sunday afternoon.

PPB said on Sunday at 12:09 p.m., a victim said two suspects got her attention by saying her gas tank was smoking. When the woman got out of her car, a passenger of the suspects’ car got out and stole her purse.

Police then responded to another case on Sunday at 12:29 p.m. The victim said two men told them their car was on fire. When the person got out of the car to look, the suspects got inside the car and stole in.

A third similar incident was reported on Sunday at 12:41 p.m. The caller reported the suspects pulling a car in front of them, but the person was able to get around the suspects and continued. The suspects and vehicle description matched the previous reports.

Police did not release the description of the suspects or vehicles. They did not say if any arrests have been made.

PPB said it wants the community to be aware of your surroundings and be careful when things like this occur. It recommends going to a safe, public place to inspect your vehicle.

