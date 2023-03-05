Saturday Market returns to Portland with local treats and unique art

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The sights and sounds of the Portland Saturday Market are back for the 49th season.

More than 150 vendors offered everything from elephant ears to original works of art on the market’s opening day.

Portland’s Original Elephant Ears have been around almost as long as the market has, and the owner, Terri Davis, is still excited to come back, year after year. Especially when she gets to see familiar faces.

“We’re really glad to be open, yes. Especially after the last couple of years,” Davis said. “It definitely is picking up. We’re having tourists coming around and they’re glad to see us open because they came when they were little and now they’re older and so they bring their children and so it makes them really happy to see we’re still here.”

Despite the cold, drizzly day, dozens of locals and tourists alike layers up to brave the weather to get a good snack, support local painters, jewelry makers and sculptures.

Josiah Taylor, an assistant manager for Davis, said locals don’t seem to care about the weather.

“I think this weekend will be alright because a lot of people are excited to come back to the market,” Taylor said.

That included Mike Huff, who got a keepsake truly unique to Portland’s Saturday Market.

“I just got a sculpture of my own face done and put on a gnome,” Huff said. “I’ve never seen it anywhere else, and I’ve been to markets around the world. So yeah, only in Portland.”

Peter Bluett has been sculpting people’s faces into garden gnomes for 32 years now, drawing a crowd amazed with his artistry. And it’s vendors like him who will bring first timers like Huff back every week for the season.

“I love the small business community that this city has and to be able to get here and see all of the super unique art and just the unique things people are doing is really valuable,” Huff said.

