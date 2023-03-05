Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and husband are divorcing

FILE - President-elect Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accompanied by her husband,...
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accompanied by her husband, George, speaks with members of the media as they arrive for a dinner at Union Station on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, the day before Trump's inauguration. The couple posted a joint statement on their Twitter accounts Saturday, March 4, 2023, announcing they are divorcing.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:44 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kellyanne Conway, a senior presidential adviser in the Trump White House, and her husband, attorney George Conway, a prominent critic of the former president, say they are divorcing.

The Conways posted a joint statement on their Twitter accounts Saturday, which said in part that “we are in the final stages of an amicable divorce.” The two said their marriage more than 20 years ago included “many happy years” and “four incredible children.”

Washington observers questioned the state of their union after George Conway began criticizing Donald Trump with a fervor that often matched his wife’s support of the president. While Kellyanne Conway defended Trump at every turn, her husband wrote tweets and articles and appeared on news shows to condemn his actions. He helped found the Lincoln Project, which sought Trump’s defeat in 2020.

In their statement, the couple asked that their privacy be respected and said they appreciated those who “know us, care for us, and support us.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
Pharmacist Evelyn Kim, wears a mask and gloves at a CVS pharmacy on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Mask requirement in Oregon, Washington health care settings to be lifted April 3
Wx Blog
Another close call with lowland snow Saturday morning, but most of us see nothing once again
KPTV file image
Deputies investigating deadly crash in Salem
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says

Latest News

About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
Proud Boy ‘Tiny’ Toese guilty of assault, riot after 2021 street fight
Proud Boy ‘Tiny’ Toese guilty of assault, riot after 2021 street fight
FILE - Members of the far-right group Proud Boys and anti-fascist protesters spray bear mace at...
Proud Boy ‘Tiny’ Toese guilty of assault, riot after 2021 street fight
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign