2 arrests in Salem following car chase, gunfire and intentional collision

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says two people are in custody after an argument led to a car chase, gunfire and an intentional collision.

Officers first responded at 4:45 pm. Sunday to the 1900 block of Lancaster DR NE. According to police, witnesses reported gunfire and the driver of a van ramming another car in a parking lot. The driver of the van then got out and ran from the scene.

After investigating, police found an argument happened between two men minutes earlier at Holland’s Bar in the 2100 block of Silverton RD NE. After an employee intervened in the argument, Javier Arturo Juarez, 39, left the bar. The second man involved, Daniel Luis Garcia, 33, left shortly after in his van, following Juarez southbound on Lancaster DR.

SEE ALSO: Body of hiker who fell from cliff near Tillamook has been recovered, OSP says

According to witnesses, Juarez drove his car into a business complex parking lot. Garcia then began ramming the car, while Juarez fired a handgun toward Garcia’s van.

Juarez was taken into custody at the scene and charged with a felon in possession of a firearm.

Garcia was later arrested in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer grocery store in the 3700 block of Market ST NE. He was charged with attempted assault in the second degree and reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.