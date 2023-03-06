2 boys arrested after Cascade Junior High gun threat

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:51 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two junior high students were arrested Sunday after a threatening text message was reported to the Aumsville Police Department, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that on Saturday, Aumsville police contacted them about a tip their department had received about a student threatening to bring a gun to Cascade Junior High School.

SEE ALSO: Police: Suspects using fake warnings to steal from Portland drivers

Deputies worked with the Cascade School District to identify involved students, they said.

An 11-year-old boy was arrested Sunday afternoon at his home and charged with disorderly conduct. Police said they did not find any weapons in his possession. He was taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

A second boy, age 12, was also arrested and cited for disorderly conduct, then released to his parents, according to police.

“A safety plan is in place for both individuals,” police said.

SEE ALSO: Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card in 2 Ore. counties

Extra law enforcement officers will be present at Cascade Junior High School as Monday classes continue as scheduled. School Counselors will be available to all students.

Police said the case was still being investigated and did not release any further information.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
Suspect arrested in death of well-known Longview restaurant owner.
Suspect arrested in death of well-known Longview restaurant owner
Kaylee (Kade) McPhillips
Police ask for help finding 12-year-old in Vancouver
Fire in Vancouver homeless camp shines light on neighborhood frustrations
Fire tears through Vancouver homeless camp; neighbors frustrated, they say
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter

Latest News

Portland drivers victims of deception by suspects, police say
Police: Suspects using false warnings to steal from Portland drivers
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in NE Portland
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in NE Portland
Anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland sends message police ‘cracking down,’ police say
Anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland sends message police ‘cracking down,’ police say
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in NE Portland
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in NE Portland