2 boys arrested after Cascade Junior High gun threat

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two junior high students were arrested Sunday after a threatening text message was reported to the Aumsville Police Department, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that on Saturday, Aumsville police contacted them about a tip their department had received about a student threatening to bring a gun to Cascade Junior High School.

Deputies worked with the Cascade School District to identify involved students, they said.

An 11-year-old boy was arrested Sunday afternoon at his home and charged with disorderly conduct. Police said they did not find any weapons in his possession. He was taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

A second boy, age 12, was also arrested and cited for disorderly conduct, then released to his parents, according to police.

“A safety plan is in place for both individuals,” police said.

Extra law enforcement officers will be present at Cascade Junior High School as Monday classes continue as scheduled. School Counselors will be available to all students.

Police said the case was still being investigated and did not release any further information.

