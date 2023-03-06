2 surfers rescued near Ecola State Park by Coast Guard aircrew

2 surfers rescued near Ecola State Park by Coast Guard aircrew
2 surfers rescued near Ecola State Park by Coast Guard aircrew(U.S. Coast Guard)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:27 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two surfers were rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard aircrew Sunday afternoon near Ecola State Park, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard posted about the rescue on Twitter at about 7 p.m.

A passerby heard the two men shouting for help and called 911, the guard said. The surfers were able to grab onto some rocks, from which the aircrew was able to hoist them up.

The men were transferred to local emergency medical responders, but with no obvious medical concerns, the Coast Guard said.

