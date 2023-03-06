Amtrak Cascades to resume direct service from Portland to British Columbia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak Cascades is restoring direct, round-trip services from Portland to Vancouver, British Columbia.

After being temporarily suspended in 2020 during the pandemic when the Canadian border closed to non-essential travel, the popular train service is making a comeback.

The trains will leave Portland every afternoon around 3 and head directly to Vancouver, B.C. and arrive around 11 p.m. Tickets start at around $134, and they’re available on Amtrack’s website.

Amtrak Cascades daily round-trip connects Vancouver, B.C. to 13 train stations throughout western Washington and into Portland. The ride runs along the water from British Columbia, through river and mountain vistas in Washington and Oregon, offering riders views of distinctive cities and many natural attractions.

While onboard, riders can enjoy food, beer and products grown in the Pacific Northwest, as well as free Wi-Fi and freedom to use phones and electronic devices.

State leaders in both Oregon and Washington have commented on the return of the direct service. Congressman Earl Blumenauer shared that he’s very happy to see the train service back, saying it shows that travel is bouncing back from the pandemic and worthy of celebration.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington says she’s consistently pushed Amtrak to restore the service and calls this move a meaningful milestone, saying, pre-pandemic, more than 750,000 annual riders utilized the route, calling it a critical connector for the region’s businesses and travelers.

