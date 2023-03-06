Beaverton couple celebrates 70th, says hard times pulled family closer together

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton couple celebrated their 70th anniversary Saturday.

Both 96-year-old Jerry Midbust and 94-year-old Janet Midbust are from Wisconsin but met while living in southern Oregon. They say they drove to Las Vegas from Eugene 70 years ago to get married.

They have a loving relationship but say their marriage hasn’t been without sadness and difficulties. Their son Steven died when he was 56 years old and another son had a serious health problem.

“That was hard on a mother and dad, but we pulled thru as a family and built a stronger union because of that,” Janet said. “If possible, mend your disagreement, just say ‘let’s do this,’ if we can do it anyone can do it.”

For his part, Jerry says he has the perfect marriage, and doesn’t regret one bit about making that drive to Las Vegas and getting married.

