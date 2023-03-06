Body of hiker who fell from cliff near Tillamook has been recovered, OSP says

TILLAMOOK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The body of a man who fell into the ocean from a cliff at Cape Kiwanda on Saturday has been recovered, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP says the man, 25-year-old Henry Minh Hoang, of West Covina, California, was hiking beyond a safety fence in an area known as “the punch bowl” at about 5 p.m. when he slipped and fell about 20 feet to the waters edge. He was reportedly knocked unconscious from the fall and swept into the ocean by the waves.

Oregon State Police, Nestucca Fire-Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the man. Local fire departments were also using drones to search and the Coast Guard has launched a helicopter.

The recovery effort was suspended until Sunday morning.

At about 4:30 p.m., on Sunday, Minh Hoang was found dead on the shoreline, at the bottom of a nearby cliff. His body was recovered and taken to a local funeral home.

No other details were released by OSP.

