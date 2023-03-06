Cold and wet for the week

The very cool, and occasionally wet, weather pattern continues through the rest of the work week. The stagnant pattern is due to a large and cold pool of air centered just off the West Coast. We call these “upper level lows” and this are common as we head into spring. It sends surges of showers inland each day, but there is no “organized weather system” moving inland through Wednesday. So we’ve got scattered showers roaming around the region late this afternoon and that continues through tonight. The afternoon sunbreaks help those showers to pop up a bit, so the chance for hail or thunder continues through sunset this evening.

Just as we’ve seen the past few nights, the sticking snow level lowers down into the hills around the metro area once again tonight. Some spots around 1,000′ picked up 1-3″ snow early this morning. Who gets a light snowfall (high in the hills) is dependent on where showers roam between 10pm and 8am. Placement of those showers will be random.

Both tomorrow and Wednesday we’ll see a mix of clouds, sunshine, and showers as little disturbances rotate around the offshore weather system. Thursday should be wetter though as a more organized system moves onshore.

There is (a little) good news Thursday and beyond. The chance for low elevation snow (below 1,500′) goes away, possibly for the season. We’re headed into a more typical cool/wet March pattern as opposed to very cool and wet. High temperatures rise into the 50s heading into the weekend, finally back to normal after a 3 week cool spell.

There’s no sign of stormy weather, lowland snow, or flooding in the next week. But we also don’t see a warm/dry spell either. This time of year it’s easy to see 60-65 degree weather, but that’s not going to happen in the next week or so.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We don’t see any First Alert Weather Days in the next 7 days or so.

