Cool & Showery Pattern Resumes

Good morning! It’s a chilly & showery start to our Monday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Our snow level is around 1,500 feet, but heavier showers could briefly lower it to about 1,000 feet. It’s possible that our local hills near and above 500 feet could see some mixed showers or wet snow, but sticking snow on roads should stay confined to elevations closer to 1,500 feet. Today won’t be all that wet across the region, with just a few showers and plenty of sunbreaks. High temperatures should reach about 50 degrees in the metro area.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s each night for the next few nights, with showers passing through periodically. I don’t see any real threat for lowland snow as temperatures will be a bit too warm for sticking near sea level. That being said, it’s still possible our local hills could pick up a dusting at times. Our air looks like it’ll be a bit more unstable tomorrow, so I’ve added a chance of isolated thunderstorms to the forecast. Be prepared for some downpours and small hail with the more organized cells.

Conditions will turn wetter toward the end of the week as a stronger upper level low forms over the eastern Pacific Ocean. This system looks like it’ll stall right offshore of the Northwest, bringing soggy days Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. It’s possible we’ll dry out briefly Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Additionally, our air should turn a bit warmer this weekend. Temps are forecast to climb into the low to mid 50s, which is more normal for this time of year.

Have a great Monday!

