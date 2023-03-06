Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Vancouver; residents asked to shelter in place

kptv file image
kptv file image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:41 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Residents have been asked to shelter-in-place in a Vancouver neighborhood as deputies search for a shooting suspect, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 1:45 a.m., on Monday, deputies were called out to a shooting at Dell Terrace Apartments, at 7422 Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue. Deputies arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect was not located at the shooting scene. The sheriff’s office said the victim and suspect know each other and this is not a random shooting.

A Vancouver police officer later found the suspect in a car and there was a short chase before a crash. The suspect fled on foot and has not been found.

SWAT has been called in to help search for the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office said they are focusing on a home that is known to the suspect in the North Image neighborhood.

People in the area are being asked to stay inside and lock their doors and windows.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
KPTV File Image
Police: Suspects using fake warnings to steal from Portland drivers
Anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland sends message police ‘cracking down,’ police say
Anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland sends message police ‘cracking down,’ police say
Fire in Vancouver homeless camp shines light on neighborhood frustrations
Fire tears through Vancouver homeless camp; neighbors frustrated, they say
Suspect arrested in death of well-known Longview restaurant owner.
Suspect arrested in death of well-known Longview restaurant owner

Latest News

V- TILLAMOOK HIKER SEA RESCUE
Search continues for hiker who fell from cliff into ocean near Tillamook
V- TILLAMOOK HIKER SEA RESCUE
Search continues for hiker who fell from cliff into ocean near Tillamook
SheBrew celebrates women who brew and supports equality, organizers say
KPTV file image
2 boys arrested after Cascade Junior High gun threat