Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Vancouver; residents asked to shelter in place

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Residents have been asked to shelter-in-place in a Vancouver neighborhood as deputies search for a shooting suspect, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 1:45 a.m., on Monday, deputies were called out to a shooting at Dell Terrace Apartments, at 7422 Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue. Deputies arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect was not located at the shooting scene. The sheriff’s office said the victim and suspect know each other and this is not a random shooting.

A Vancouver police officer later found the suspect in a car and there was a short chase before a crash. The suspect fled on foot and has not been found.

SWAT has been called in to help search for the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office said they are focusing on a home that is known to the suspect in the North Image neighborhood.

People in the area are being asked to stay inside and lock their doors and windows.

No other details have been released at this time.

