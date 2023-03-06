Man, dog rescued after becoming stranded on steep ledge above Kalama River

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man and his dog were rescued Sunday afternoon after they became stuck near the Kalama River, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 1 p.m., deputies were called out to the river near Fallert Road after a report that a man, identified as 44-year-old Nathan J. Mueller, of Vancouver, had been looking for his dog when both he and his dog became stuck on a ledge.

Deputies arrived to the area and could hear Mueller yelling. The sheriff’s office said he was found in a heavily timbered, deep ravine above the fast-moving Kalama River. He and his dog were on a ledge with a sheer drop-off of about 100 to 150 feet.

Deputies James Doyle and Landen Jones acted quickly due to the risk of hypothermia and the risk of Mueller or his dog falling.

Deputy Doyle rappelled to Mueller and his dog while Deputy Jones belayed. The sheriff’s office said both deputies are military veterans with prior rappelling experience.

The deputies, along with a member of the Clark County Fire Rope Rescue Team, were able to get Mueller and his dog to safer ground, despite a series of near falls, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mueller and his dog were not injured.

