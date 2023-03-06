Man seriously injured in NE Portland shooting

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured one person early Monday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

SEE ALSO: Anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland sends message police ‘cracking down’

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition is not known.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team has responded to the scene. One lane of eastbound NE Columbia Boulevard was closed between Northeast 34th Avenue and Northeast 38th Avenue during the investigation. It reopened at around 8 a.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brent Christensen at (503)823-2087 or brent.christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-59056.

