Morning mixed showers to rain showers Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Besides a few sprinkles here and there, Sunday turned out to be a mainly dry day. It stayed a bit cloudier though, which kept our high temperatures in the mid 40s for the most part.

A couple more light scattered showers are possible for the remainder of the evening, and we’ll once again see overnight temperatures in the low to mid 30s. That means it may be cold enough to see mixed showers or snowflakes in the lowlands as an early morning shower pushes over us tomorrow. We’re once again not anticipating much (or anything) to accumulate unless you’re up at a higher elevation. But, if the shower is heavy enough, we may get a dusting down to the valley floor. Scattered rain showers will be right behind that initial shower as we start to quickly warm up, so we’re not concerned about the roads.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s again tomorrow. There is a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm to pop up, which could produce hail anywhere west of the Cascades.

More of the same is on the way the rest of the work week- morning mixed shower chances, a few afternoon showers, and cooler-than-average temperatures. Friday looks like it’ll be a bit wetter, and a rainy system arrives at some point over the weekend along with some slightly warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.