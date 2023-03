PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Saturday Market returns to Waterfront Park in Portland for its 49th season. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the market manager and one of the vendors to get an idea of what to expect for this year.

For hours, vendor lists and more information visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.