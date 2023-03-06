Recall issued for Trader Joe’s salad mix in Washington, Oregon and Idaho

Trader Joe's has recalled a chicken salad product that was sold in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.
Trader Joe's has recalled a chicken salad product that was sold in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas, Oregon-based company GH Foods NW, LLC is recalling more than 100 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad mix sold at Trader Joe’s locations in WashingtonOregon and Idaho.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the ‘Trader Joe’s Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad’ with a best-by date of 03/06/23 contains an incorrect bottom label, though the top label is correct. The USDA says the bottom label was mistakenly printed with ingredients for a Broccoli Slaw and Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat.

The affected products are printed with the lot code GHNW 059-06.

The health agency notes that no reports of adverse reactions have been reported from eating the product—there was simply a printing error on the label. Anyone concerned about a possible injury or illness is urged to contact their healthcare provider.

Anyone who bought the product is asked to either throw it away or return it to the store.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
KPTV File Image
Police: Suspects using fake warnings to steal from Portland drivers
Anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland sends message police ‘cracking down,’ police say
Anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland sends message police ‘cracking down,’ police say
Fire in Vancouver homeless camp shines light on neighborhood frustrations
Fire tears through Vancouver homeless camp; neighbors frustrated, they say
Suspect arrested in death of well-known Longview restaurant owner.
Suspect arrested in death of well-known Longview restaurant owner

Latest News

Amtrak Cascades to resume direct service from Portland to British Columbia
Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Vancouver; residents asked to shelter in place
Dell Terrace Apartments where shooting took place
Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Vancouver; residents asked to shelter in place
V- TILLAMOOK HIKER SEA RESCUE
Body of hiker who fell from cliff near Tillamook has been recovered, OSP says