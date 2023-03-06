Search continues for hiker who fell from cliff into ocean near Tillamook

TILLAMOOK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man who fell into the ocean from a cliff at Cape Kiwanda on Saturday, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the man was last seen in the water near the area that is know as the “Punch Bowl” at approximately 5 p.m.

Deputies are working with Oregon State Police, Nestucca Fire-Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard with the search and possible recovery of the man. Local fire departments are also using drones to search and the Coast Guard has launched a helicopter.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they are available.

