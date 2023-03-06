SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used stolen checks to make roughly $2,000 of fraudulent withdrawals from an ATM.

According to police, ATM cameras captured the suspect at Central Willamette Credit Union located at 852 Lancaster Drive on Feb. 19 and 20.

Suspect steals $2,000 with fraudulent checks at Salem ATM. (Woodburn Police Department)

SEE ALSO: Body of hiker who fell from cliff near Tillamook has been recovered, OSP says

Authorities are describing the suspect as a White or Hispanic male with a short goatee and what appears to be a tattoo on his right hand that extends onto his forearm, was seen in a gold or tan GMC and a white SUV.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Josh Mitchell with the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345, or email josh.mitchell@ci.woodburn.or.us.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.