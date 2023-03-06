Suspect steals $2,000 with fraudulent checks at Salem ATM

Suspect steals $2,000 with fraudulent checks at Salem ATM.
Suspect steals $2,000 with fraudulent checks at Salem ATM.(Woodburn Police Department)
By Riley Blake
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM PST
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used stolen checks to make roughly $2,000 of fraudulent withdrawals from an ATM.

According to police, ATM cameras captured the suspect at Central Willamette Credit Union located at 852 Lancaster Drive on Feb. 19 and 20.

Authorities are describing the suspect as a White or Hispanic male with a short goatee and what appears to be a tattoo on his right hand that extends onto his forearm, was seen in a gold or tan GMC and a white SUV.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Josh Mitchell with the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345, or email josh.mitchell@ci.woodburn.or.us.

