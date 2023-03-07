Eugene man considered missing, endangered: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene Police are looking for a missing, endangered man and are seeking the public’s help to find him.

A family member has reported Andrew Ronald Carpenter, age 30, to be missing after he left Hour Glass treatment facility. Police said he has medical and mental conditions that require medication and he left without the medication. He recently moved to Eugene and does not know the area. He is on foot and without a phone.

Police said he was last seen in the morning on March 4, in the Centennial Loop/MLK Jr. Boulevard area. He was last seen wearing white-framed prescription glasses, a light-grey hooded sweatshirt under a copper or brown mustard-colored jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes (as seen in the photograph).

If anyone locates Carpenter they are asked to call 911.

Case 23-3267.

