Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHERMAN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A truck stop in Biggs Junction was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

At around 5 a.m., crews responded to a fire at the TA Express located at 91464 Biggs Rufus Highway. The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said the initial report was that thick smoke was coming from a dryer.

A total of 28 firefighters were involved in putting out the flames. The sheriff’s office said there were no fire hydrants in the area.

The TA Express, which was built in 2019, included a Taco Bell, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Pizza Hut, and an Indian restaurant. About 40 people were employed at the complex.

All businesses in the TA Express are considered a total loss, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.

