Morning mixed showers for most of us

Today we did in fact make it to the upper 40s and even hit 50 in Scappoose! We were able to get a little measurable rain from .02 in Portland to .04 in Eugene.

Tonight we are will see temperatures continue a trend in the mid to upper 30s. We will also see the continuation of scatter showers until midnight. After midnight it starts to transition into mixed showers and some of us will see this until late morning. At this point we do not have a total dry day in the extended forecast with Friday and Monday looking to be the juiciest days for showers on our 7-day.

We continue to have cool “troughs” in the jet stream dropping in. This will continue to keep our temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the mid-30s for the next couple of days. With this begin said, average temperatures are still in the forecast with Saturday being the first day we should hit 50 since February 21st. Through the weekend and into the start of next week we could stay in the 50s and even stay above average overnight in the 40s. Bottom line, we continue into the second week of March with milder spring weather and remain on the cool and wet side of things!

