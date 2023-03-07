Oregon’s Rikuu Nishida goes viral for opposite field home run using wooden bat

Oregon Ducks baseball field
Oregon Ducks baseball field(University of Oregon)
By Fox News Digital
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:43 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oregon infielder Rikuu Nishida is going viral on Twitter after hitting his first career home run over the weekend to help the Ducks complete a four-game sweep of San Diego, but it’s his approach at the plate that has people stunned.

The junior from Japan put the Ducks on the board first with a solo home run in the first inning of Sunday’s game, an opposite field homer off a pitch from sophomore righty Morgan Luceford.

The impressive feat was made even better by the fact that Nishida opted for a wooden bat.

“So good, so good,” Nishida said of his first career home run, via the team’s website. “Yes, it was my first time hitting a home run since I came here. It was fun.”

While Major League Baseball requires players to use wooden bats, collegiate players have the option to choose but usually opt for metal bats for a number of reasons.

A junior college transfer from Mt. Hood Community College, Nishida was a two-time ABCA/Rawlings Pacific Association Division All-America selection.

He also played summer ball in the Cape Cod Baseball League where he led the league in stolen bases (28) and was named a CCBL All-Star.

Oregon went on to hit two more solo home runs in Sunday’s 5-1 win over San Diego to sweep the series.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth M Debruyn.
Deputies searching for suspect after shooting in Vancouver
All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime.
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime
Anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland sends message police ‘cracking down,’ police say
Police conduct anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland
Traffic on Interstate 5 in downtown Portland on Nov. 17, 2005
Thieves trick drivers with fake emergencies in Portland

Latest News

Protesters participate in a demonstration in Reims, northeastern France on March 7, 2023.
LIVE: French oil refineries blockaded as workers protest against pension reforms
Fentanyl pills
Bill addressing opioid epidemic in Oregon passes House, moves to Senate
Bill addressing opioid epidemic in Oregon passes House, moves to Senate
Portland man offers reward for return of stolen 100 lbs. model boat