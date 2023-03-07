Oregon’s unemployment rate steady at 4.8% in January

KPTV File image
KPTV File image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON (KPTV) - Oregon’s unemployment rate was 4.8% in January, matching the state’s revised unemployment rates for October, November and December of 2022.

The unemployment rate in Oregon has been holding steady. The last time it rose over 4.8% was in July 2021, but it still remains higher than the U.S. unemployment rate which sat at 3.4% in January.

Nonfarm employment in Oregon rose by about 9,900 jobs in January in sectors such as health care and social assistance, business services, and hospitality. Private education services lost about 600 jobs.

In 2022, Oregon gained an average of 5,600 jobs a month.

The health care and social assistance sector has been expanding its workforce since July of 2022; during that time it added about 4,500 jobs. Professional and business services has been expanding for more than two years, adding 13,000 jobs since January 2022.

Leisure and hospitality jobs rose in January, still recovering from COVID losses. In 2022, the sector added 12,500 jobs. Despite these gains, it is still 10,600 jobs below its pre-recession peak reached in February 2020.

Private educational services slipped to 34,800 jobs in January, after stability in the sector since May 2022.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth M Debruyn.
Deputies searching for suspect after shooting in Vancouver
All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime.
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime
Anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland sends message police ‘cracking down,’ police say
Police conduct anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland
Traffic on Interstate 5 in downtown Portland on Nov. 17, 2005
Thieves trick drivers with fake emergencies in Portland

Latest News

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right).
Wheeler shoots back at Texas gov. on Twitter over Portland Walmart departures
Grace Lorna Narvaez-Weaver
Remains found near Sweet Home in 2020 identified as missing Washington woman
Protesters participate in a demonstration in Reims, northeastern France on March 7, 2023.
LIVE: French oil refineries blockaded as workers protest against pension reforms
Fentanyl pills
Bill addressing opioid epidemic in Oregon passes House, moves to Senate