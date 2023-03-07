Oregon’s unemployment rate steady at 4.8% in January

OREGON (KPTV) - Oregon’s unemployment rate was 4.8% in January, matching the state’s revised unemployment rates for October, November and December of 2022.

The unemployment rate in Oregon has been holding steady. The last time it rose over 4.8% was in July 2021, but it still remains higher than the U.S. unemployment rate which sat at 3.4% in January.

Nonfarm employment in Oregon rose by about 9,900 jobs in January in sectors such as health care and social assistance, business services, and hospitality. Private education services lost about 600 jobs.

In 2022, Oregon gained an average of 5,600 jobs a month.

The health care and social assistance sector has been expanding its workforce since July of 2022; during that time it added about 4,500 jobs. Professional and business services has been expanding for more than two years, adding 13,000 jobs since January 2022.

Leisure and hospitality jobs rose in January, still recovering from COVID losses. In 2022, the sector added 12,500 jobs. Despite these gains, it is still 10,600 jobs below its pre-recession peak reached in February 2020.

Private educational services slipped to 34,800 jobs in January, after stability in the sector since May 2022.

