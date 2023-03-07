Remains found near Sweet Home in 2020 identified as missing Washington woman

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Human remains that were found near Sweet Home in 2020 have been identified as a missing woman from Washington, according to Oregon State Police.

The remains were found on April 4, 2020, in an extremely remote, wooded area off a US Forest Service Road, 13 miles east of Sweet Home. The almost-complete skeleton was found with several distinct articles of clothing but no identification was located, according to OSP.

Further examination of the remains determined the deceased was most likely a Caucasian woman between 30 and 50 years old at the time of death.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office uploaded a DNA profile into a missing persons system, but no genetic associations to missing persons or family reference standards were found.

A re-approximation of the unidentified woman’s face was used in press releases and on unidentified person websites. Unfortunately, no leads were produced.

Re-approximations of remains found near Sweet Home (Oregon State Police)

The medical examiner’s office also submitted the DNA profile to Parabon Nanolabs. An investigative genetic genealogy report released in Aug. 2022 suggested the deceased was a woman named Grace Lorna Narvaez-Weaver, who has been missing from Washington since 2019.

OSP said a picture of Narvaez-Weaver from 2008 looked strikingly like both the re-approximation and a phenotypic reconstruction produced by Parabon.

In Sept. 2022, detectives contacted Narvaez-Weaver’s family about the possibility that her body was found. A family member provided a DNA sample, which was then compared to the DNA of the unknown woman.

OSP said the amount of DNA shared was consistent with a parent/child relationship. The remains were confirmed to be Narvaez-Weaver.

“Grace’s case is an excellent example of how advanced technologies like investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) and phenotyping can be used to help resolve a case before it goes cold. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office knows the power of IGG and phenotyping and recognized these techniques would be effective in this active investigation. They didn’t want Grace’s case to go cold, and it didn’t. My colleagues and I are honored to have been able to help give Grace back her identity.”- CeCe Moore, Parabon’s Chief Genetic Genealogist.

No cause of death has been released at this time. The investigation into the death of Narvaez-Weaver is ongoing, according to OSP.

