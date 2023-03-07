Showers Will Come & Go Next Couple Days

Good morning! It’s another chilly and wet start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A few showers are passing through, but they’re widely scattered. Most locations will not have active rainfall during the A.M. commute. The majority of the lowlands are in the 30s, and our snow level is close 1,000 feet. Any showers that pass overhead could fall in the form of mixed showers or wet snow, especially in our local hills. Today is going to play out in similar fashion to Monday. A shower will be possible from time to time, but we should see long stretches of dry weather. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s. Wednesday won’t be a whole lot different. Here’s what is going on in the atmosphere. An upper level low pressure system is centered right offshore, and another one will form tomorrow. Showers will continue to pinwheel around these systems and across our region. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through the end of the workweek. Highs will only reach the 40s, with overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s.

A more organized system will push in on Thursday, bringing frequent showers and mountain snow. We’re expecting about 4-8 inches of new snow in the Cascades (above 3,000 feet). The same weather system will tap into subtropical moisture on Friday, bringing even wetter conditions to the Pacific Northwest.

Southwest flow will keep our weather wet for part of the weekend, but it’ll turn warmer. Highs will finally reach the low to mid 50s, with overnight lows in the 40s. Snow levels will rise quite a bit, reaching about 4,000-5,000+ feet. Pass conditions will turn more wet than snowy, but the higher ski resorts should still benefit from new snow.

Stay warm out there over the next few days, and have a great Tuesday!

