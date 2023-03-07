Vancouver homeless camp to be cleared following fire

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A fence with “no trespassing” signs now surrounds an encampment on NE 53rd Street in Vancouver that caught fire last week. People living and working nearby say it was the latest issue surrounding the camp. Those who live in the camp say they want help.

“I was not here,” said Jason, who lives in the camp. “I was staying at a friend’s. I got a call and heard about the fire. I came down and it was crazy. It was a big fire.”

LeeAnna and her fiancé Gary were in their camp across the street when the fire broke out.

“We hear the propane tanks start exploding,” said LeeAnna. “We looked out of our tarps and saw fire. I ran up here with a fire extinguisher, but the fire was big enough that it wasn’t going to do much. I came in this entrance and helped people get out.”

Following the fire, WSDOT put up a fence with “no trespassing” signs on one side of the road. By Monday afternoon, several sections had been removed. As crews put it up, they allegedly told those living there the area would be swept soon.

“They talked to a few people and let people know they had 72 hours,” said LeeAnna. “So the cleanup will be tomorrow. I spoke to the WSDOT person in charge of this property. He was polite and nice. Gave as much warning as possible. Seemed to genuinely care.”

LeAnne says she’s been homeless on and off since she was 16, but she’s lived here for the last few years.

“I’ve lived here in the swamp on and off for the last 5,6 years off and on,” said LeAnne. “We know where we are going, a couple of people are going to the tiny homes, but most of the people being kicked out of here have no idea where they are going to go as far as I know.”

LeeAnna says they will most likely be moving in with her grandparents in Washougal but will be sticking around the area for a little while longer to help others living in the camp.

“Because of that fire, we have to be out tomorrow,” said Jason. “And where are we – we move to nowhere? What do you do? The police will be out here at 7:30 to make sure we are out.”

Jason says come Tuesday morning, he doesn’t know where he’ll go.

“I’ve been out here a couple of years,” said Jason. “Too long. It’s hard out here. We want people to stop looking down on us. We want people to stop treating us like scum.”

“Just because we are homeless and some of us have mental health issues, drug addictions, alcohol addictions, or just issues and don’t want to be inside, it would be nice if people remembered we are still humans,” said LeeAnna " Just because we are out here living like this doesn’t mean we are all drug addicts, alcoholics, or crazy. Some people are just down on their luck and need a helping hand.”

“I can understand why they are doing this because of the liability,” said Gary, LeeAnna’s fiancé. “But it’s really how fast they are responding and how little time they are giving us who have been living here for years. Where are we going to put our stuff? We have little time to arrange things. With normal housing you typically get 30 days, but this isn’t a normal situation. We need to raise awareness. Everybody out here is getting sick and tired of the process when it’s not taking care of the issue. We would like housing. That’s where most of us would like to be. When we have all these people out here suffering from mental illness and have other hurdles and issues to jump and no one willing to work with them, that’s where the issues lying. I would like to talk to some city officials and brainstorm. We want our voice to be heard.”

FOX 12 reached out to WSDOT to confirm a sweep was happening. We have not heard back at this time.

