1 dead, 2 injured in crash on SR-4 near Longview

Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:11 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on SR04, near milepost 53, at about 3:18 p.m. Washington State Patrol said a black 2013 Ford F-150 was eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a gray 2016 Honda CRV head-on in the westbound lane.

The driver and passenger in the Honda were taken to PeaceHealth St. Johns Medical Center for treatment. The passenger, identified as 70-year-old Terry L. Heagy, of Cathlamet, later died at the hospital.

The driver of the Ford, 35-year-old David L. Florek, of Kelso, was also taken to PeaceHealth St. Johns Medical Center for treatment.

WSP says drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and charges are pending for Florek.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

