82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards

Prosecutors say a counterfeit Michael Jordan basketball card was one of several traded and sold...
Prosecutors say a counterfeit Michael Jordan basketball card was one of several traded and sold by a Colorado man.(U.S. Attorney Eastern District of New York)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than $800,000 over four years.

Mayo Gilbert McNeil was arrested in Denver, where he lives, after a complaint was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s office.

McNeil was accused of making numerous fraudulent deals beginning in 2015, including the 2019 sale of a counterfeit card to a victim in Manhasset, New York, for $4,500, and a 2017 deal in which he traded two counterfeit cards for two authentic Tom Brady football cards.

“Mr. McNeil defrauded sports memorabilia collectors of more than $800,000 by intentionally misrepresenting the authenticity of the trading cards he was peddling when, in fact, they were counterfeit,” Michael Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said in a news release.

In a brief phone call, McNeil said he was released without bail after an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Colorado.

“I did nothing wrong,” he said, declining to comment at length.

Prosecutors said he will appear in a New York courtroom at a later date.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime.
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right).
Wheeler shoots back at Texas gov. on Twitter over Portland Walmart departures
Grace Lorna Narvaez-Weaver
Remains found near Sweet Home in 2020 identified as missing Washington woman
44-year-old Aysia Hardage.
Police looking for tips after disappearance of Hillsboro woman

Latest News

Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
Women march through San Juan, Puerto Rico on International Women's Day.
International Women's Day: March in Puerto Rico
Women march through streets of Quito, Ecuador on International Women's Day.
International Women's Day: March in Ecuador
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Report: 6-year-old won’t be charged after shooting teacher
Scene from Normandale Park shooting
Normandale Park shooter pleads guilty to killing 1, wounding 5