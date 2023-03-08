A.M. Snow Possible for Some, Drier Afternoon

Good morning! We had some excitement late yesterday afternoon & evening as a slug of moisture moved across the metro area (and locations nearby). Showers were heavy enough to drive our temperatures into the low to mid 30s, so many of us saw rain switch over to wet snow. Temperatures are still chilly out there this morning, ranging between the low to mid 30s in the lowest elevations. We still have an upper level low pressure system right along our coastline. Showers are pinwheeling around this system at times and across our region. It looks like another surge of moisture will arrive between early to mid-morning, bringing another brief round of wet snow. Be prepared for slick spots, especially if you live near/above 500 feet. Once we get through sunrise, temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 30s (and eventually the 40s). Any snow that sticks will melt away. A few more showers are expected today, but we’ll see longer stretches of dry weather than wet weather.

A more organized weather system will form over the northeast Pacific Ocean on Thursday. This system will bring more frequent rain showers & mountain snow to western Oregon and southwest Washington. We won’t see much of a change in temperatures over the next few days, with highs in the mid 40s & overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Snow will stay confined to elevations above 1,500 feet, but mixing can’t be ruled out lower than that (especially in the coolest times of day).

A slight pattern shift will take place this weekend and early next week. Upper-level flow will be coming in from the southwest, which will usher in a slightly warmer air mass. Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s, with overnight lows trending into the 40s. A very wet system will take aim at the region starting around Sunday afternoon. The wettest day over the next week will be on Monday, and our snow levels could climb as high as 5,000+ feet.

Stay safe out there on your A.M. commute, and have a great Wednesday!

