City of Beaverton launches initiative to increase childcare capacity

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Beaverton announced the launch of the Childcare Startup and Expansion Grant program, an initiative expanding existing and building new childcare facilities to meet the increasing childcare demands.

The program includes grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to open new in-home or center-based childcare facilities or to expand current facilities within the Beaverton city boundaries. The program will also offer real estate location services, free pre-leasing design services and technical assistance. The goal is to increase childcare capacity for children ages 5 and under.

“I’m thrilled about this program,” said Mayor Beaty. “We know that the need for childcare in our community is far greater than the spots available. Access to this critical service – which I believe is infrastructure – should be available to everyone who needs it. Through this program, we’re going to provide concierge-level service and grants to childcare providers so that together we can increase childcare capacity throughout Beaverton.”

Applications for grants opened Wednesday. More information can be found here.

