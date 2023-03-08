City of Beaverton launches initiative to increase childcare capacity

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:54 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Beaverton announced the launch of the Childcare Startup and Expansion Grant program, an initiative expanding existing and building new childcare facilities to meet the increasing childcare demands.

The program includes grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to open new in-home or center-based childcare facilities or to expand current facilities within the Beaverton city boundaries. The program will also offer real estate location services, free pre-leasing design services and technical assistance. The goal is to increase childcare capacity for children ages 5 and under.

“I’m thrilled about this program,” said Mayor Beaty. “We know that the need for childcare in our community is far greater than the spots available. Access to this critical service – which I believe is infrastructure – should be available to everyone who needs it. Through this program, we’re going to provide concierge-level service and grants to childcare providers so that together we can increase childcare capacity throughout Beaverton.”

Applications for grants opened Wednesday. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime.
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right).
Wheeler shoots back at Texas gov. on Twitter over Portland Walmart departures
Grace Lorna Narvaez-Weaver
Remains found near Sweet Home in 2020 identified as missing Washington woman
44-year-old Aysia Hardage.
Police looking for tips after disappearance of Hillsboro woman

Latest News

Wheeler announces new plan to eliminate unsanctioned camping in Portland
Wheeler announces intent, new plan to eliminate unsanctioned camping in Portland
Hillsboro Hops to build new ballpark
File: Trimet MAX train
Man smashes MAX passenger in the face with rock: court docs
body found in wooded area Milwaukie
Unidentified body found in wooded area of Milwaukie