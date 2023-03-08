East Portland Chamber of Commerce provides update on tolling

File image of Portland highway
File image of Portland highway(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:56 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The East Portland Chamber of Commerce provides update on possibility of tolling in the metro area.

A presentation on ODOT’s plan to implement tolling on Oregon freeways will be shared during the meeting. While this plan may seem specific to I-205, the Chamber of Commerce says it is not.

Those in the meeting will touch on the beginnings of tolling, current plan(s) and the future according to ODOT. Also, the Chamber of Commerce will look at how businesses and communities will be redefined by tolling.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

