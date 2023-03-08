Florida man gets 25 years for sexual abuse of Oregon child, sharing video online

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Florida man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing an Oregon child and sharing a video of the abuse online, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

The 39-year-old Michael Wayne Lyon of New Smyrna Beach was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender for life.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lyon began exchanging messages with a 13-year-old child in October 2017. At first, he told the child that he was 15 years old, and then “confessed” that he was 17 years old.

The online conversations became sexually explicit, and Lyon convinced the child to send him naked photos. When Lyon admitted to being in his 30s, the child tried to end the communication, but Lyon refused to stop.

In March 2018, Lyon traveled to Oregon to meet the child.

Fearing for her family’s safety, the child agreed to meet Lyon. He took the child to a hotel near her home, where he sexually assaulted her while recording a video of the event. He then shared the video with several of the child’s friends and acquaintances.

According to a previous release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the child’s family reported the abuse and video to police. “Local authorities” interviewed her parents and other witnesses but did not pursue the case further. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not identify which law enforcement agencies had been involved with the initial investigation.

From 2018 to 2020, Lyon continued contacting the child and created new social media accounts as she attempted to block him. His messages became threatening, and in October 2020, he threatened to kill the child and her family. Her parents reported the abuse and threats to the FBI.

On Dec. 11, 2020, a Federal arrest warrant was issued for Lyon and he was arrested nine days later in Pennsylvania by local police. He was transferred to Federal custody, where he has remained since the arrest.

A Federal grand jury indicted Lyon in Portland on Feb. 2, 2021, and on Aug. 11, 2022, he was found guilty.

Also on Aug. 11, 2022, Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, commended the abuse survivor’s courage.

“In this case, the young witness took the stand to tell the jury the details of what happened in her own words,” Wight said. “The law enforcement community recognizes the courage it takes to go to police and to face an abuser at trial. Because of this strong young witness, the defendant was brought to justice, making our communities and children safer.”

