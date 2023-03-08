Green Zebra closing stores after 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - Green Zebra, a Portland-based healthy convenience store, is closing its doors after ten years in business. The three locations will be closed on March 31.

The local grocer, founded in 2013, tried to redefine convenience stores. Instead of cigarettes, lottery tickets and sugary drinks, Green Zebra was known to offer fresh produce, kombucha Zlurppees and locally sourced meat. The store cites the pandemic, supply chain and economy as factors in its decision to close down.

“We have been holding on by a thread since the pandemic started and have been in austerity mode since then,” said Lisa Sedlar, Green Zebra Founder and CEO. “We experienced 9 straight quarters of increases to our cost of goods, packaging, fuel, insurance, taxes, freight charges and well, pretty much everything. Combine that with supply chain and staffing shortages and razor-thin grocery margins, we just couldn’t overcome all the obstacles. We definitely gave it our all and fought the good fight. We are thankful for the opportunity to have been in service to our community.”

Championing local food and business, Green Zebra has partnered with more than 100 different local nonprofits over the years including Black Food Sovereignty Coalition, Meals on Wheels and PSU Food Pantry.

“We would appreciate it if our customers would continue to shop with us in the coming weeks as we wind down,” said Sedlar. “People often ask me if shopping local makes a difference and my answer is a resounding YES! Now more than ever small businesses need our support. Thank you in advance for voting with your dollars to support local businesses.”

