Hawaii man charged for traveling to sexually abuse 2 Oregon children

U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Hawaii man reportedly traveled to Oregon to sexually abuse two children before sharing videos of the abuse online, according to the Oregon District Attorney’s Office.

Benjamin Victor Houghton, 27, of Captain Cook, Hawaii, was indicted Tuesday. According to court documents, Houghton allegedly abused two children under the age of 12 on three separate occasions. The D.A.’s Office says Houghton also allegedly crossed state lines on two of three occasions intending to abuse the children.

Houghton was arrested Feb. 24, making his first court appearance in federal court in Honolulu. He was charged Tuesday with three counts of using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Houghton was ordered detained pending transfer to Oregon, according to authorities.

The case was investigated by the FBI Portland, Honolulu Field Offices and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Portland.

