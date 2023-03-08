Hillsboro Hops to build new ballpark

Rendering of the new ballpark
Rendering of the new ballpark(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Hops and City of Hillsboro announced plans Wednesday to build a new ballpark.

The ballpark, which will be on the northwest side of the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex, is estimated to cost up to $120 million and be completed prior to the 2025 Hops baseball season.

Since the Hops were promoted to the High-A level, the team must now meet updated Major League Baseball facility standards. The ballpark design will address player health and wellness, improve security, elevate the fan experience and enhance home and visiting facilities, according to the Hops.

The Hops say the original intent of the project was to renovate Ron Tonkin Field but determined that it will be more cost effective to design and build a new ballpark.

“The city appreciates the Hops as a partner and recognizes the unique value the organization brings to the community. Creating a more robust regional entertainment destination will provide long term benefits to the city as well as the Hops”, said Hillsboro City Manager Robby Hammond.

The Hops said the ballpark will be designed as a year-round outdoor entertainment venue that could host more than 300 events per year, including Hops home baseball games, concerts, festivals, community events, and amateur baseball games.

Funding for the project will be paid for predominantly through private financing secured by the Hops, with a smaller portion of the funding coming from the city through the Transient Lodging Tax.

Construction is set to begin in late summer 2023.

