Hillsboro Hops considering big changes at Ron Tonkin Field

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Tuesday night, Hillsboro city leaders met with officials from the Hillsboro Hops and discussed how Ron Tonkin Field could be re-imagined.

The baseball team was recently bumped up to a higher level of play and with that comes higher standards and mandates from Major League Baseball regarding the stadium.

The Hops used to play in short season ‘Single A’. Now, they’re in the ‘High-A’ classification and will play 66 home games.

With all that extra play, it’s likely Ron Tonkin Field and the stadium will need to roll with the changes.

The exact logistics are still up in the air but expanding the field and building a new one altogether is being discussed.

One of the paths up for discussion is the possibility of a new facility bordering Ron Tonkin Field.

Estimates for the project right now are hovering around $150 million. Leaders are asking the city for a chunk of that money.

Meanwhile, the Hops are also hoping to gain control over how the stadium is used throughout the year in hopes of potentially using the space as a venue for concerts, weddings, and the like.

Hillsboro Hops officials said tickets will be available for $8 this season, and even went as far as pledging that price for the next five years.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.