Inside look at Coast Guard rescue training in the ‘Graveyard of the Pacific’

FOX 12 photojournalist Michael Ober got a behind-the-scenes look at the training.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - The “Graveyard of the Pacific” is an area where the currents of the mighty Columbia River collide with the Pacific Ocean. That along with sediment deposited by the river help create massive and dangerous waves. Waves so big, the Coast Guard uses the area for rescue training.

FOX 12 photojournalist Michael Ober got a behind-the-scenes look at that training.

