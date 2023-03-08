Man arrested after crashing stolen truck into patrol car in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after he crashed a stolen truck into an occupied patrol car in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 1:42 a.m., officers were called out to a welfare check of a man who was seen slumped over in a blue Ford F350 in the area of Southeast 119th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street. Police said a community member had noticed the engine running and banged on the window, but the man was unresponsive.

When officers found the truck, police said they could see a handgun in the center console of the truck and drug paraphernalia nearby. Officers placed spike strips under the truck’s tires in case the man, later identified as 42-year-old Jeremiah Lee Prueitt, drove off in a possibly impaired state.

Handgun in center console of stolen truck (Portland Police Bureau)

Police said officers used sirens, air horns and a PA system to wake Prueitt but were not successful.

Prueitt eventually woke up and took off at a high rate of speed when he saw several police cars behind him, according to police. The spikes strips were effective in deflating the truck’s tires but Prueitt continued south on SE 119th Avenue.

Police said he failed to stop at a stop sign at SE Powell Boulevard and crashed head-on into a parked patrol car. Two officers inside the patrol car received minor injuries.

Prueitt fled on foot after the crash but was located about 20 minutes later.

During the investigation, officers learned the Ford pickup truck was stolen out of Vancouver, Washington.

Scene image (Portland Police Bureau)

Prueitt was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, attempt to elude in a vehicle, two counts of reckless driving, interfering with a peace officer, attempt to elude on foot, and failure to perform the duty of a driver - hit & run.

