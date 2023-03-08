Man smashes MAX passenger in the face with rock: court docs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Newly released court documents reveal that a man smashed one passenger in the face with a rock on a MAX train.

Johnny Moan is named as the suspect in the assault in the affidavit, which was filed on March 7.

Moan was spotted throwing rocks at trains near Northeast Sandy and 33rd, according to the documents. When police arrived in the area they tried to find Moan, while receiving additional calls over the course of 90 minutes as he moved around and allegedly damaged more TriMet property.

Law enforcement then received a report around 3:30 p.m. that Moan had just assaulted someone on a MAX train in the Lloyd Center Transit Station. A deputy found and spoke with the male victim, who was dizzy and had multiple injuries on his face, including “redness, swelling, and blood.”

He was riding on the MAX when he noticed Moan yelling at a female passenger while holding a rock, according to the document. The woman appeared “terrified,” so the victim pulled out his phone and got up to assist her. When Moan saw this he approached him and allegedly punched him in the face. When the victim attempted to exit the MAX train, Moan allegedly pursued him and smacked him in the face with a rock. Moan then exited the train and hurled the rock at a train window, causing the glass to crack.

These events were confirmed by a witness on the train and police were able to locate Moan using CTV footage. When When they found Moan at Northeast 6th and Hassalo Street, Moan reportedly told police “You know I did that s--- on camera.”

Police arrested Moan and the witness allegedly told them he was “100%” the attacker on the MAX.

Police said that Moan “out of nowhere” yelled “I use meth,” and “Yeah, I did that, I f------ hit him good. I hit someone else too!”

Officers investigating the scene reportedly found the rock used in the assault, and described it as six inches long and four inches thick.

Moan was arraigned on Tuesday in court on the following charges: assault 2, assault 4, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct 2, and criminal mischief 1.

His arraignment on indictment is set for March 15 at 9:30 a.m.

