Man traveling out of state for birth of his 4th grandchild wins $4M lottery prize

James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (Gray News) – A Florida grandfather visiting Massachusetts for the birth of his newest grandchild won a massive lottery prize during his trip.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.

The lottery said Devine and his wife were in Massachusetts visiting family after the birth of their fourth grandchild.

Devine purchased the winning ticket at a Nouria convenience store in the town of Chicopee.

Devine chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million. According to the lottery, he plans on using some of his money to buy a new golf cart in Florida.

The Nouria store will also receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

