More than 50 victims reported tires slashed in Sandy, police say

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect who slashed dozens of tires in the Sandy area.

Detectives said they received more than 50 reports of vandalism on the same day.

People who live in Sandy said one of the reasons they enjoy it is because it’s quiet.

“There’s not a lot that happens around here. There’s a lot of families. A lot of retired folks,” Greg Moore, who lives in Sandy, said.

So, they said it’s shocking many parts of town were targeted by vandals on Monday.

“We had a tire slasher come through and slash a whole bunch of tires. Actually all through the whole city, it wasn’t just our neighborhood,” Moore said.

“Noticed a car that is always sitting there and flat tires all over the place,” a resident of Sandy said. “And wondered what the heck happened?”

Sandy Police said they received more than 50 reports of vandalism. Victims all reported similar incidents of finding their tires were slashed overnight.

Detectives said the incidents happened Monday morning between midnight and 4 a.m.

One incident was caught on camera from a neighbor’s home surveillance. In the video, you can see the person stop next to a dark colored truck and bend down towards one of the back tires before walking off.

“Some of the video footage that we’ve seen from some of our neighbors shows the slasher being successful on some tires and not successful on others,” Moore said.

People who live in Sandy said they’re considering more tools to help keep their property safe.

“I’ve been thinking about a security system lately,” a resident of Sandy said.

Police ask any additional victims or anyone with surveillance video to call the Sandy Police non-emergency number.

