Oregon bill aims to increase access to Narcan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon House bill is trying to help fight the fentanyl crisis by providing tools to stop overdoses.

The bill aims to put Naloxone, or Narcan, in more public places because it’s a lifesaving medication that’s been used in the state more and more over the last several years.

“That’s the crux of it. We can get naloxone out, we can reverse overdoses. I have some naloxone right here, I keep it on me,” Tony Vezina, the executive director of 4D Recovery in Portland, said.

If this bill becomes law, it would make Narcan kits more available in public places like grocery stores, restaurants, police departments and schools. The Oregon Health Authority said deaths related to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids increased by 83% between 2020 to 2021.

Naloxone is also the reason Vezina is alive.

“I was saved by Naloxone before. I have three kids and I’m a great dad and if it wasn’t for naloxone, they wouldn’t have a father,” he said.

He said he supports the bill, which would also allow the OHA to issue standing prescriptions for medications like Narcan for everyone and decriminalize the distribution of fentanyl test strips, which are used to prevent overdoses in the first place.

The bill ensures that anyone who passes test strips out or administers Narcan would be protected from criminal or civil liability.

“That’s just one measure, and I know some people are critical of that but it’s just one measure for people to test their drugs to figure out what’s in it. The whole idea is we need to keep people alive so that they can find recovery like I have,” Vezina said.

HB 2395 passed the house on Monday and had its first reading in the senate Tuesday.

