Oregon DHS seeks help finding missing Salem teen believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Mia Macias, who is in foster care, went missing from the Salem area on Nov. 29, 2022 and is believed to be in danger. DHS did not say why they believe Macias may be in danger.

DHS says Macias may be in the Silverton or Salem-Keizer area.

Macias is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, dark brown and black hair with red and blue coloring, and brown eyes. She has her lip pierced.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or their local law enforcement.

